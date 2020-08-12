US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) PT Raised to $40.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

ECOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of ECOL opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

