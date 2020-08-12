Vincent D. Kelly Buys 3,375 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $33,615.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $199.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spok by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

