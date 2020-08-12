Washington Trust Bank Has $28.73 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

