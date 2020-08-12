Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of WCN opened at $99.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

