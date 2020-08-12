Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $116.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

WCN stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,490,000 after acquiring an additional 174,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after acquiring an additional 427,917 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after acquiring an additional 530,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 684.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

