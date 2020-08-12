Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $58.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of WLK opened at $61.50 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

