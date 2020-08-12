WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

