XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 768.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 192,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 571,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 171,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

