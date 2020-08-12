Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. Moreover, the recent divestments of the enterprise business to Broadcom and the ID analytics business to LexisNexis will help the company focus better on the consumer business. Moreover, NortonLifeLock’s cost-control measures would help it to enhance margins. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, large one-time payments for divestiture-related tax amounts dented the company’s cash flow. It is also hurt by changing customer spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Management continues to expect low-single-digit bookings growth.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

NLOK opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

