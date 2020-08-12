Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,379 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,104,395. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

