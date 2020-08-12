Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

