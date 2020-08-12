Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark raised Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

