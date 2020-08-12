Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,304 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GAP were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. UBS Group upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

