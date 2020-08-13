$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.52. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 193,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

