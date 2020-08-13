$0.70 EPS Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.