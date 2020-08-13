32,342 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $122,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

