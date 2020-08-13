3,238 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 71.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

