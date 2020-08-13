3,426 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $9,320,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $68.77 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

