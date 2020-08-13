41,725 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,100 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

