5,591 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,688.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of CGW opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

