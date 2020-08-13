7,301 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,440 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

