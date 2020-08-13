7,875 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 184.2% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 144.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 73.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.