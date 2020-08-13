$79.36 Million in Sales Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $79.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $75.72 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $91.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $320.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $334.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $305.21 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amerisafe by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 92.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,047 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 242.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 108.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.