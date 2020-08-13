8,889 Shares in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

PVI stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

