$89.05 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $89.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.51 million and the highest is $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $115.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $401.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.92 million to $411.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $391.18 million, with estimates ranging from $321.33 million to $426.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.70. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

