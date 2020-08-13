Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.