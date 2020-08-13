Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 20,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $755,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

