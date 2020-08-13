Adelaide Brighton Cement (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adelaide Brighton Cement (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adelaide Brighton Cement from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Adelaide Brighton Cement alerts:

OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $9.37 on Thursday.

About Adelaide Brighton Cement

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.