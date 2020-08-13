Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.0 days.

ADBCF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Adelaide Brighton has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04.

About Adelaide Brighton

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

