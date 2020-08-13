Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Adelaide Brighton stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Adelaide Brighton has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04.

About Adelaide Brighton

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

