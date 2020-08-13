ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $156.06 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.68, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,392,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

