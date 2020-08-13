Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

