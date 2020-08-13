ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 1,971.4% in April

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,971.4% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.5 days.

ADVOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $433.65 million, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.