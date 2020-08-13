Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 66.5% in April

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the April 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

