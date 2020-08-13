Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the February 27th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92. Adyen has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADYEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

