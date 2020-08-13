Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the January 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADYYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADYYF opened at $1,669.95 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $620.00 and a 1-year high of $1,778.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,595.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,155.49.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

