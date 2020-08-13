Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.8 days.

ADYYF stock opened at $1,669.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,595.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.49. Adyen has a 52 week low of $620.00 and a 52 week high of $1,778.20.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.