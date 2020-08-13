Aerojet Rocketdyne’s (AJRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD opened at $43.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.