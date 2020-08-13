Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,116.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 822,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 132,140 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

