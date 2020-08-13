Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,941,874. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

