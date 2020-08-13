Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $79,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALTA opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

