Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.36

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.36 and traded as low as $76.70. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 36,655 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 13,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,974.88 ($13,040.76). Also, insider Stephen Beechey bought 14,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £10,000.35 ($13,074.06).

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

