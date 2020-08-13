AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.29

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and traded as high as $56.95. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 72,214 shares traded.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.10.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.