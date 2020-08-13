Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jdc Jsc L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Jdc Jsc L.P. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,391.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

