Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.