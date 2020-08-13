Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.