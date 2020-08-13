Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,391.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

