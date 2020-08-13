Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $207,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,391.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.