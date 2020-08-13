American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 209.2% from the February 27th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADFS opened at $0.15 on Thursday. American Defense Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

