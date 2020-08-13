Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $228,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,981,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,968 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

